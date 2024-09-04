UTRGV Students Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three UTRGV students are facing charges in a hit and run incident that left a bicyclist seriously injured. The man was on his bike near East University Drive and South 21st Avenue at around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the pickup kept on driving. But some time after, Edinburg police say they were contacted by 19-year-old Robert Brown, who admitted to being the driver. Brown was arrested on a charge of accident causing serious injury.

Two passengers in the pickup, 19-year-old Juan Taylor and 18-year-old Jaeden Servantez, were also arrested on charges of failing to report a felony. A UTRGV spokesman confirms all three men are student athletes.