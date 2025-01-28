TEXAS

UTSA Creates Research Center To Develop Space Technology

jsalinasBy 59 views
0

A new space technology research center is now in operation at UTSA. The Center for Space Technology and Operations Research will train students for the aerospace industry, which is rapidly growing because of renewed interest by both government agencies and private companies.

Training students in Texas puts them close to where Elon Musk’s SpaceX operates a spaceport in the southern part of the state. One focus of the center is simulated lunar habitats to help prepare for long-term human presence on the moon.

Reports: Border Patrol Fired On By Mexican Cartel

Previous article

Trump Orders A Funding Freeze As His Administration Reviews Federal Loans And Grants

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS