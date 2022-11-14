UVA Cancels Basketball Game After Fatal Campus Shooting

A banner with the numbers and initials of three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting hangs from a home near the crime scene, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)

(AP) — A basketball game scheduled between Northern Iowa and No. 16 Virginia has been canceled after three football players for the Cavaliers were killed in a shooting.

The university says Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot Sunday night after they returned from a class trip. Two other students were injured, one critically.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was suspected of carrying out the attack. It caused the university to issue shelter in place orders to its students for several hours. The order was lifted Monday, shortly before Jones was apprehended.