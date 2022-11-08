Uvalde Autopsy Reports To Remain Sealed Until Investigation Ends

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A judge is allowing the autopsy reports of the Uvalde school shooting victims to remain sealed for the time being.

According to KENS-TV, a state district judge is granting a request by Uvalde D-A Christina Busbee to keep the reports confidential until the criminal investigation into the shooting is complete. Busbee says releasing the reports would “alert potential suspects of information that law enforcement needs to preserve” until after they are questioned.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said the details of the shooting are being hidden people in power trying to cover up their failures.