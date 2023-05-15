Uvalde CISD Bans Backpacks On Campus For A Week

The Uvalde CISD is banning backpacks and other large bags from all campuses for a week, starting today.

District officials announced Sunday that the ban also includes sling bags, messengers bags, and large purses, and it applies to all students from pre-K to the 12th-grade. Small bags or clutches, clear bags, and one-gallon clear freezer bags are still allowed.

The district says the policy will continue through next Monday. District officials say the move is in response to an increase in non-credible threats via social media.