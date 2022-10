The search for a new superintendent is underway for the Uvalde school district. The Uvalde CISD school board met Monday night to accept Doctor Hal Harrell’s retirement in a meeting that was packed by his supporters.

Harrell and the district have faced several controversies since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, and suspended its police force last week following protests. Walsh Gallegos Law Firm will conduct the search for the new superintendent.