TEXASTRENDING

Uvalde CISD Chief: I Tried To Save Lives

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. . (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The South Texas school district police chief accused of delaying too long before confronting a gunman inside a classroom is swearing he tried to save lives.

Uvalde  Consolidated ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo tells The Texas Tribune all he needed was a key to get into the Robb Elementary classroom last month. He says he didn’t bring any of his radios into the school because he thought they would slow him down.

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Arredondo adds he thought some other police officer would run the operation and figured he’d just be a responder. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Arredondo, who is also a Uvalde City Councilman, has been criticized by the Texas Department of Public Safety for waiting over an hour before sending police into the classroom.

Mercedes ISD Superintendent Placed On Leave Following Arrest

Previous article

Extreme Heat For STX, SETX This Weekend

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS