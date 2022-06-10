Uvalde CISD Chief: I Tried To Save Lives

The South Texas school district police chief accused of delaying too long before confronting a gunman inside a classroom is swearing he tried to save lives.

Uvalde Consolidated ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo tells The Texas Tribune all he needed was a key to get into the Robb Elementary classroom last month. He says he didn’t bring any of his radios into the school because he thought they would slow him down.

Arredondo adds he thought some other police officer would run the operation and figured he’d just be a responder. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Arredondo, who is also a Uvalde City Councilman, has been criticized by the Texas Department of Public Safety for waiting over an hour before sending police into the classroom.