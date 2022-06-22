Uvalde CISD Police Chief Testifies Before Closed-Door House Committee

File: Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The South Texas school district police chief criticized for his response to a mass shooting is testifying behind closed doors.

Pete Arredondo spoke with a Texas House committee Tuesday but did not go to similar hearing being held in the Senate. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief had previously told The Texas Tribune he did not see himself as the lead officer during last month’s attack at Robb Elementary which left 21 dead.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steven McCraw told the Senate Tuesday the law enforcement response to the shooting was an “abject failure.”