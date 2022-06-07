Uvalde City Council Meets For First Time Since School Shooting

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., center, and members of the city council pray during a special emergency city council meeting, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, to reissue the mayor's declaration of a local state of disaster due to the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A South Texas city council is meeting for the first time since 19 students and two teachers were killed in an elementary school shooting. Uvalde City Council members approved an extension to the disaster declaration related to last month’s attack at Robb Elementary today.

New City Councilman Pete Arredondo, who is also the school district’s police chief, was not there. He’s been accused of holding officers back for about an hour during last month’s shooting. Border Patrol eventually killed the suspect.