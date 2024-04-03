Uvalde City Council Wants More Time To Assess Report

The Uvalde City Council is asking again for additional time to respond officially to the independent investigation report on the police response to the fatal mass shooting at Robb Elementary School almost two years ago. That report essentially cleared city officers of any blame.

During a previous city council meeting, officials told parents they were going to review the report with lawyers. This week though Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith announced he was resigning immediately for personal health issues. Named as his temporary replacement Everardo Zamora now says that the council requires more time to fully assess the report. Also this week, the city will have a new police chief at the helm.