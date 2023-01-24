Uvalde Families Lobbying For Change At TX Capitol

Gloria and Javier Cazares, hold a photo of their daughter Jackie, who was one of 19 children killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez says he is filing legislation in the wake of Texas' rising gun violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims are at the state Capitol, urging the Texas legislature to make changes. They want to raise the age needed to buy an assault weapon from 18 to 21.

Marissa Lozano is the sister Irma Garcia, who was a teacher killed in the massacre. The families also want to end qualified immunity for police officers. That would allow cops to be sued for their actions.