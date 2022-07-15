Uvalde Families Need Help; Donations Take Months To Deliver

Family and friends of the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary school gather at the town square in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least $14 million in donations has been raised in private and corporate donations for the families affected by the May 24 shooting, but creating a plan to ensure that the funds are distributed equitably and transparently takes time, usually months. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — At least $14 million has been raised through multiple sources for the victims and survivors of the May 24 mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. But because of the complexities involved in distributing such money, families aren’t expected to receive it until November.

This has frustrated those in need, who have been getting confusing information from local officials.

In the meantime, GoFundMe pages and donations from organizations including the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department have filled in. For some, it’s not enough.