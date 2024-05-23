Uvalde Families Reach Settlement With City; Attorney Files $500-Million Lawsuit

File photo: Family and friends of the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary school gather at the town square in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Many of the Uvalde families who lost loved ones in the fatal shooting of 19 students and two teachers say they have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with the city and the county.

Friday is the two-year anniversary of the deadly attack on Robb Elementary School. The settlement announced yesterday takes in 17 of the families and two students who survived the assault. The settlement requires the local police department to incorporate advanced training and higher standards for its officers.

Also on Wednesday, a lawyer for some of the families announced a new lawsuit in connection with the school shooting. The lawsuit names 96 law enforcement officers who allegedly failed to provide a timely and lifesaving response as the shooter attacked students and staff for more than 70 minutes that day.