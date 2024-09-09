Uvalde Gets New Counseling Facility

File: A make-shift memorial to honor the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School is reflected after a recent rain, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A new, on-site counseling facility is open to provide ongoing support for the Uvalde community. The center is in response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School tragedy where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Sacred Heart Church and School celebrated the opening of the center this past Friday. The counseling facility is available to the entire Uvalde community. The Children’s Bereavement Center in San Antonio says it will donate up to 25 hours a week of licensed staff, including on-site, full-time counselors at the school.

San Antonio’s Methodist Healthcare also provided assistance to get the center up and running.