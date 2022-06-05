Uvalde Gunman’s Early Target Recounts Terror In Sermon

Gilbert Limones, one of the first targets of a gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school, speaks during an interview at the church he pastors in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Limones, who came under fire outside the funeral home where he works near the school, wasn't hurt and has since helped prepare some of the young victims for burial. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) — One of the first targets of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community.

Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month.

Neither was injured, and Limones preached about the horror on Sunday at the small church where he serves as pastor. He says Satan brought confusion and hurt, but the believers have a defense in their faith.

While townspeople are hurting badly right now and seeking answers, Limones says they need to come together and are surrounded by love.