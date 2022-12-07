Uvalde Mayor Pushes Back On Assault Weapons Ban

This year’s series of mass shootings is putting pressure on the President to ban assault weapons. One of those massacres happened in the Texas town of Uvalde, but the mayor says he does not support such a ban.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says instead, he supports raising the age needed to buy an assault rifle and expanded background checks. His opposition to a ban puts him at odds with dozens of his constituents who are in Washington, DC, this week, calling on the Senate to act. They’re joined by survivors of the July 4th shooting outside of Chicago where seven people were killed.