Uvalde Mayor Says Interim Police Chief Will Be Gone By End Of Week

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says the interim police chief at the time of the Robb Elementary School shooting will be gone from the department by the end of the week.

McLaughlin told CNN Tuesday that Mariano Pargas will be terminated after footage released this week shows Pargas being told that several students were still alive in the classroom about 35 minutes before the gunman was killed by officers.

McLaughlin said he was outraged by the video, adding that Pargas would have been gone sooner if he knew about it earlier. Pargas was re-elected last week to the Uvalde County Commissioners Court, where he has served for more than 15 years.