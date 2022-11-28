TEXAS

Uvalde Mom Sues Police, Gunmaker In School Massacre

FILE - People hold up pictures of Eliahna Torres as they parade in a large group through Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022, to visit the gravesites of Robb Elementary massacre victims and observe Día de los Muertos together. Sandra Torres, the mother of Eliahna Torres who was one of 19 children and two teachers killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, Nov. 28, against the police, the school district and the maker of the gun used in the massacre. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)

(AP) — The mother of one of 19 children killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has filed a federal lawsuit against police, the school district and the maker of the gun used in the massacre. Sandra Torres filed the lawsuit Monday with help from the legal arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety. It’s part of a new legal push nationally to hold firearms makers accountable in mass shootings despite federal laws that grant broad immunity by focusing on marketing. The CEO of Georgia-based Daniel Defense has called the shooting “evil” but has distanced the weapon from the shooting.

 

