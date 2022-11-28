Uvalde Mom Sues Police, Gunmaker In School Massacre

FILE - People hold up pictures of Eliahna Torres as they parade in a large group through Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022, to visit the gravesites of Robb Elementary massacre victims and observe Día de los Muertos together. Sandra Torres, the mother of Eliahna Torres who was one of 19 children and two teachers killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, Nov. 28, against the police, the school district and the maker of the gun used in the massacre. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)