Uvalde Names Delgado As New Police Chief

The city of Uvalde has a new permanent chief of police. On Thursday, officials named Homer Delgado to take over the reins of the city’s police department effective on Saturday.

Delgado has served the city in an interim chief capacity since his appointment eleven months ago. His appointment comes just as city officials this week asked the community to give them more time to consider options in light of a city-commissioned investigation of the police response to the May 2022 fatal mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. That report exonerated local police of not doing enough to stop a gunman from killing 19 students and two teachers at the school.