Uvalde Parents Protest At Gov. Mansion Ahead Of Capitol Protest

Texas Governor Greg Abbott got an unexpected wake-up call as parents from Uvalde staged a loud protest outside his home in Austin early Saturday morning. The demonstration comes ahead of a gun safety rally at the state Capitol.
Parents and families of the victims of May’s mass school shooting met with March For Our Lives to demand the governor call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21.
An 18-year-old gunman opened fired at a Uvalde elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers.