Uvalde Parents Protest At Gov. Mansion Ahead Of Capitol Protest

Grass grows around items placed at a make-shift memorial honoring the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The community is preparing for classes to resume in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Grass grows around items placed at a make-shift memorial honoring the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The community is preparing for classes to resume in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott got an unexpected wake-up call as parents from Uvalde staged a loud protest outside his home in Austin early Saturday morning. The demonstration comes ahead of a gun safety rally at the state Capitol.

Parents and families of the victims of May’s mass school shooting met with March For Our Lives to demand the governor call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fired at a Uvalde elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers.