FILE - Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

A Uvalde Police Department employee is on paid leave for reportedly failing to release video related to the Robb Elementary shooting in 2022. A judge ordered the release of records last month. An audit of the police department’s servers showed some body-cam video was not released.

Police say an unnamed staff member is on paid administrative leave pending a final hearing and any appeals in connection with failing to follow the judge’s order.