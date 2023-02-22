Uvalde Police Chief Wins Appeal To Upgrade Termination Record

File photo: Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, FILE)

File photo: Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, FILE)

Former Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo is emerging victorious in an appeal to remove a blemish from his discharge file.

Arredondo was fired for cause for his role in the flawed response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last year. When a law enforcement officer is fired in Texas, the firing agency submits a report to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that classifies it as either dishonorable, general or honorable.

Arredondo appealed his status after being fired, winning his bid to upgrade the classification last month. The move doesn’t mean he can get his job back, but wipes his record if he seeks employment at another agency.