Uvalde School District Police Chief Will Be Sworn Into City Council

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo will be sworn into office as a city councilman, but not today.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced on Monday that he was canceling today’s meeting because the first funerals for the school shooting victims will be held today. Arredondo is facing criticism for his response to the shooting.

The Texas Rangers and the state police are investigating the matter, but McLaughlin says he’s not aware of any investigation of Arredondo himself, who was elected to the council in May.