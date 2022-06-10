Uvalde School Police Chief Defends Texas Shooting Response

(AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history says in his first extensive published comments that he didn’t consider himself the incident commander as the massacre unfolded.

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo told the Texas Tribune that he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers behind a locked classroom door that the chief said was reinforced with a steel jamb and could not be kicked in. Officers did not confront the gunman for more than an hour as they waited on a key that would unlock the door.