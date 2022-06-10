Uvalde School Where Shooting Happened Has Deep Roots In City

Pecan trees, planted in the 1960's, shade a memorial created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Pecan trees, planted in the 1960's, shade a memorial created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — As the small Texas city of Uvalde struggles to heal after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school, thoughts have also turned to making sure the school’s legacy as the place that was at the heart of a fight for the equal education of Mexican Americans over half a century ago is carried on.

The decision by the school board in the spring of 1970 to not renew the contract of George Garza, a popular Mexican American teacher at Robb Elementary School, led to a six-week student walkout.

Some Hispanics leaders worry that upward mobility through education here could be another victim of the May 24 shooting if students fear returning to school.