TEXAS

Uvalde Schools Look To Fire Chief Arredondo After Shooting

Fred CruzBy 11 views
0
In this May 26, 2022, photo, Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students. The city’s school board will consider firing Arrendondo at a special meeting Saturday, July 23, to consider the superintendent's recommendation. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, FILE)

(AP) — Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who has been blamed for the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students. The Uvalde school board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms.

 

Fred Cruz

No Indictment In Shooting Death Of Girl During ATM Robbery

Previous article

Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘mild symptoms’

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS