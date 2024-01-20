Uvalde Study Puts Spotlight On AR-15 Power

A newly-released report on the Uvalde school shooting criticized police for waiting 77-minutes to breach the classroom door and take out the gunman. It puts the spotlight on the assault weapon that was used to murder 19 students and two teachers.

Democratic 20th-District Congressman Joaquin Castro says the report should put the fire under lawmakers to re-start the debate over banning assault weapons. It found that rounds from the shooter’s AR-15 style rifle penetrated multiple walls throughout the school. One teacher at Robb Elementary was shot through several walls.