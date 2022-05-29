NATIONALTRENDING

Uvalde Tells Biden To ‘do something’; He Pledges ‘we will’

jsalinasBy 25 views
0
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.”

Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

 

Mexico Finds 3 Migrants Drowned In Rio Grande

Previous article

1st Of 2022, Hurricane Agatha Heads For Mexico Tourist Towns

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL