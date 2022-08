File photo: Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, FILE)

The Uvalde, Texas school board is due to meet today to discuss the potential firing of district police Chief Pete Arredondo. They’ll be meeting behind closed doors in a special session.

Arredondo was among the first law enforcement officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School as a gunmen killed 19 students and two teachers back in May. He’s been on leave since June.