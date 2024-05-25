Uvalde Victims Families Sue Microsoft, Meta, Gunmaker

FILE - Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

Families of the victims in the 2022 Uvalde school shooting are filing wrongful death lawsuits. Friday marked the second anniversary of the shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead in Texas.

Families of the victims filed two lawsuits against Instagram’s parent company Meta, Activision’s parent company Microsoft, and gun manufacturer Daniel Defense. Together, the lawsuits argue Daniel Defense used Activision’s video game “Call of Duty” and Instagram to market assault rifles to teenage boys. They also claim Meta and Microsoft allowed it to happen due to a lack of oversight.

The lawsuits were filed with the same law firm that reached a settlement with Remington after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.