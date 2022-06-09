Uvalde Victims’ Fund Tops $3.5M In Donations

File: A U.S. flag decorates the perimeter of a memorial site in the town square of Uvalde, Texas, set up for those killed in the fatal mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is promising that the Robb School Memorial Fund will be properly monitored. As of Wednesday, donations to the fund have surpassed three-and-a-half-million dollars.

An official with First State Bank of Uvalde told a reporter this month that the fund was being administered by McLaughlin, County Judge William Mitchell, and Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. McLaughlin says he and Mitchell aren’t administering the fund, but when they opened the account, the bank required three names.