Uvalde Victim’s Sister Pleads For Tougher Gun Laws In Texas

A member of Moms Demand Action holds a photo of Jacklyn Cazares, who was one of 19 children killed at Robb Elementary School, outside of a hearing at the state capitol, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — The sister of a 9-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school shooting rampage has tearfully pleaded with Texas lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws and questioned why so many security measures failed.

Jazmin Cazares on Thursday begged lawmakers to do something. Her young sister Jacklyn was one of 19 children shot dead inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 before police stormed the classroom and killed the gunman. Two teachers also died.

The gunman was a former student, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Cazares’ testimony came as the U.S. Supreme Court announced a decision allowing a major expansion of gun rights, saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public.