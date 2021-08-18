WORLD

Uzbekistan Not Keen To Admit Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban

By 24 views
0
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kunduz city, northern Afghanistan. As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift power grab, thousands of Afghans have been looking for ways to escape what they see as a return of a ruthless fundamentalist rule. But the neighboring Uzbekistan doesn't appear eager to help the stranded nation. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil, File)

(AP) — As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans looked for ways to escape what they see as a return of a ruthless fundamentalist rule. A 30-year-old man who operated a cross-border oil company still had a business visa that allowed him to enter neighboring Uzbekistan. But he was one of the lucky few to find refuge in the ex-Soviet republic. Uzbekistan appears wary about a flood of Afghan refugees and locals say visas are nearly impossible to get now. Experts note that Uzbek authorities have long maintained a tightly closed border with Afghanistan, fearing an influx of extremists.

 

Georgia Board To Review Fulton Elections, Takeover Possible

Previous article

Wet And Unwelcome, Fred Spawns Twisters And Flooding In US

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD