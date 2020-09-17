V-A Grant To Fund Expansion, Improvements At Valley Veterans Cemetery

A federal grant has been awarded to help fund a needed expansion of the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. The $1.5 million grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs will pay for the construction of 1,400 columbarium niches to hold the cremated remains of soldiers and veterans.

A memorial wall will also be part of the expansion. In addition, the federal money will pay for landscaping and irrigation improvements at the cemetery in south Mission.

In the 13 years since the cemetery was established, the columbaria space has reached about 75 percent of its capacity.