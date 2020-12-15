Vaccinations For Health Care Workers Begin In Texas

(AP) – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to health care workers in Dallas. Four sites in Texas are receiving 19,500 doses of the vaccine Monday.

In Dallas, an employee who cleans the emergency room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center was the first to receive the vaccination shortly after 10 a.m. The vaccine was also being delivered Monday to sites in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. State officials say another 75,000 doses are set to be delivered Tuesday to 19 sites in the state.