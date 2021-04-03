NATIONAL

Vaccine Passport Efforts Draw Opposition From GOP Lawmakers

By 87 views
0
FILE - In this undated photo, provided by NY Governor's Press Office on Saturday March 27, 2021, is the new "Excelsior Pass" app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. (NY Governor's Press Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars. Supporters say the passports would allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine. But Republicans portray them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. Vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use as a tool to restrict what people may do.

 

From Child Care To COVID, Rising Job Market Faces Obstacles

Previous article

EXPLAINER: What Biden’s New $100B Plan For Broadband Means

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL