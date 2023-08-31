LOCALTRENDING

Val LaMantia, Elizabeth Suarez Inducted Into Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame

Tim Sullivan
Elizabeth Suarez (left) Val LaMantia (right)

Two Valley women are among the newest inductees into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame.

Governor Greg Abbott this week inducted a total of eight women into the Hall. Among them – Val LaMantia in the business category. LaMantia, an owner and managing partner of L & F beverage distributors, was recognized as a founding member of the STARS Scholarship Fund and for her service in general to the McAllen community.

Inducted in the public service category was Elizabeth Suarez, Director of Aviation at McAllen International Airport. Suarez was recognized for her leadership and service in municipal government.

Six other Texas women were inducted in categories including civic leadership, community service, science and technology, philanthropy, and athletics.

