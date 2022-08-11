Vallejo Challenges De La Cruz To Debates

The Democratic candidate for Congressional District 15 has initiated a call for debates. Michelle Vallejo Thursday challenged Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz to three debates ahead of the November 8th midterm elections.

A release from the Vallejo campaign states that voters in the 15th Congressional District need to know where both candidates stand on issues such as affordable health care, reproductive rights, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Vallejo and De La Cruz are running to succeed 3-term Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who is seeking re-election but in neighboring Congressional District 34.