Valley American Red Cross Needs Volunteers

The Rio Grande Valley’s American Red Cross organization needs volunteers. South Texas chapter director Doctor David Luna says this year the COVID-19 emergency along with natural disasters such as Hurricane Laura and now incoming Tropical Storm Beta have put the squeeze on the organization’s resources, including human resources. Doctor Luna says the group can bring personnel in from elsewhere, but it is beneficial to have an adequate number of properly trained volunteers from the Valley on hand. Find out more at RedCross-dot-Org-slash-volunteer.