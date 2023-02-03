Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died.

Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.

Federal prosecutors say during the course of the smuggling runs, four immigrants were killed in March 2019 when the vehicle they were in crashed and rolled. Four more immigrants died in February 2022 when the boat they were in capsized in the Gulf waters off South Padre Island.

The breakup of the Valley-centered smuggling ring was announced Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Alamdar Hamdani, at the federal courthouse in Brownsville.