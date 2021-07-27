Valley Attorney Admits To Assisting Mexican Drug Trafficker

A McAllen attorney has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to assisting with the smuggling and trafficking of illegal drugs through the Rio Grande Valley.

Criminal defense attorney Eric Jarvis Monday admitted he illegally obtained federal documents to assist a Mexican drug trafficker. Federal prosecutors claimed Jarvis had accessed the PACER court records database numerous times during a 4-year period to obtain documents the trafficker could use to maintain his drug smuggling and distribution activities in the U.S.

Jarvis also admitted he was paid for his assistance with proceeds from illegal drug sales. His plea comes about three months after federal agents raided his McAllen law office. The 48-year-old Jarvis faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in October