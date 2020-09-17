Valley Border Patrol Agent Arrested On Civil Rights Violation Charge

A local veteran Border Patrol agent will go before a federal magistrate Friday after being arrested on a charge of violating a person’s civil rights. The charge dates back to an incident in La Joya on May 6th 2018.

Authorities say a La Joya woman was recording law enforcement activities at her residence when agent Adriana Gandarilla demanded she stop recording. Gandarilla then grabbed the woman, shoved her into an outside wall, and physically forced her to delete the recording from her cellphone.

The 44-year-old Gandarilla is a Senior Border Patrol agent with the Rio Grande Valley sector.