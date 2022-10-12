Valley Border Patrol Agent Charged With DWI

A local Border Patrol agent spent some time in jail this past weekend after being arrested for drunken driving. 43-year-old Jodie Oliver Martinez was arrested early Sunday morning near Brownsville.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Martinez, who was off-duty, had crashed his vehicle into some mailboxes outside a home but kept on driving. The homeowner who heard the noise was able to read the license plate number of the vehicle from their home security camera video, and Martinez was found stopped a few miles away.

A DPS trooper gave Martinez a roadside sobriety test, which he failed, and he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.