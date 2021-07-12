LOCAL

Valley Border Patrol Agent Hit With Drug Smuggling Charges

A local Border Patrol agent was brought before a federal magistrate Monday morning following his arrest on drug smuggling charges. 22-year-old Oberlin Cortez Pena was arrested Friday following an investigation during which, prosecutors say, he twice accepted $1,000 for allowing a vehicle carrying 5 kilograms of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

The criminal complaint states Pena used his knowledge as a Border Patrol agent to provide detailed instructions to the driver about how to avoid an inspection. Pena is charged with attempting to aid drug smuggling, which carries a minimum punishment of 10 years in prison.

