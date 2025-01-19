Valley Braces For Winter Chill

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday night according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville. Reports and warnings came out Sunday as Brooks, Jim Hogg and Zapata counties received freeze and cold weather advisories with the potential for freezing drizzle. There is potential for icy roads, making driving very dangerous. The winter weather is expected to begin late Monday night and will peak mid morning Tuesday and then end Tuesday afternoon.

A Freeze Warning is out for Brooks, Jim Hogg, and Zapata Counties as temperatures are predicted to hit as low as 29 degrees Monday morning. A Freeze Watch and an Extreme Cold Watch are out for all of deep south Texas as temperatures are expected to be below freezing Tuesday. The ‘feels like’ temperature is going to be in the teens range.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for Brooks, Jim Hogg, and Zapata counties until 12pm Tuesday. There is a Winter Storm Watch until 3pm Tuesday for Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Hidalgo, and Starr counties. Freezing rain and sleet may be in the forecast as well as icy roads.