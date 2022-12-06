LOCAL

Valley Cities Urged To Apply For Funds Available For Pedestrian, Bicyclist Safety Projects

jsalinasBy
Cities across the Valley are getting access to $250 million in transportation funds for projects aimed at reducing a rising number of accidents and deaths involving bicyclists and pedestrians.

The funding is being made available by the Texas Department of Transportation for cities to pay for intersection improvements, building sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as for street lighting and surveillance cameras.

Local municipalities must apply for the funding, and TX-DOT will be holding virtual workshops to walk them through the process.

