Valley Counties Gearing Up For July 4th Anti-Drunk Driving Campaign

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Law enforcement officials across the 4-county Rio Grande Valley are readying another No Refusal Weekend – this one for the upcoming July 4th holiday.

There will be a beefed up police presence on the roadways with officers specifically on the lookout for drunk drivers. If you’re stopped and you refuse a breath test, that will trigger a mandatory blood test to determine your alcohol level.

During the No Refusal crackdown, judges will be on call to issue warrants, and so will nurses to draw your blood. All four counties – Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Starr – are participating in the 6-day Independence Day No Refusal weekend, which starts a week from today and will go through July 4th.