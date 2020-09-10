Valley COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps By 47

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, says Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez as county health officials confirmed that another 23 residents have died of the disease. The Hidalgo County COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,334 Wednesday. Cameron County lost 20 more of its residents who had contracted the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to near 800. Also, 4 more people from Starr County died of COVID-19 Wednesday, growing the death toll to 145. Across the 4-county Valley, 2,320 residents have succumbed to the respiratory infection in just under six months.