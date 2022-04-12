Valley Drug Investigator Arrested For DWI

A Valley drug enforcement officer has been arrested for drunken driving. Dario Marquez, an investigator with the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, was jailed on a charge of DWI following his arrest early Sunday morning.

The police report obtained by the Progress Times says a state trooper had stopped Marquez for driving 101 in a 65 mile-an-hour zone on I-2 in western Hidalgo County.

A roadside breath test showed Marquez had a blood-alcohol level of .14. The 36-year-old Marquez’s status with the anti-drug task force is unclear.