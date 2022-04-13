Valley Drug Investigator Fired Following DWI Arrest

A Starr County drug enforcement officer has been fired following his arrest for drunken driving.

As reported by the Progress Times, the termination of Investigator Dario Marquez comes three days after he’d been jailed on a charge of DWI. A DPS trooper pulled Marquez over after clocking him driving 101 in a 65 mile-an-hour zone on I-2 in western Hidalgo County early Sunday morning.

A roadside breath test showed Marquez had a blood-alcohol level of point-one-four. The 36-year-old Marquez had been an investigator with the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.